Hubble images show a star only eight hours after it went supernova

The scientists found the impressive collection in archival imaging from Hubble and determined that they were captured within hours of the star's collapse. They released their findings in a paper published in the journal Nature.

"We expected to detect more transients that were missed by past searches, but we were surprised to find multiple images of a supernova," Wenlei Chen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Minnesota and the study lead, told IE over email. "The snapshots of the rapidly evolving supernova were entirely unexpected."

Seeing a supernova as it happened

The rapidly evolving supernova was located in the Abell 370 galaxy cluster almost 5 million light-years away, and it was detected by Hubble back in December 2010. Chen and colleagues had set out to observe faint optical transients in the archival Hubble data, but they were surprised to find something altogether more explosive.

Overall, Chen and their colleagues discovered three gravitationally lensed images of the supernova. Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object, such as a galaxy cluster, causes spacetime to curve around it, acting like a lens for passing light. This often magnifies objects such as galaxies and stars further off in the distance. A recent example can be seen in the James Webb Space Telescope's first scientific image of SMACS 023, which includes various instances of gravitational lensing.