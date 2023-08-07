New 4D metamaterial could advance quantum computing

New 4D metamaterial could advance quantum computingThe University of Missouri scientists have developed a new form of metamaterial based on the method of a 4D synthetic dimension.Mrigakshi Dixit| Aug 07, 2023 06:19 AM ESTCreated: Aug 07, 2023 06:19 AM ESTscienceRepresentational imageakinbostanci/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Humans experience the world primarily in three dimensions. However, scientists have recently started investigating the prospects of a "fourth dimension" (4D), or synthetic dimension - our perspective beyond our physical world.The University of Missouri scientists have developed a new form of metamaterial based on the method of a 4D synthetic dimension.As per the official release, this material can control energy waves on the surface of a solid substance. These energy waves are known as mechanical surface waves, which could aid in determining how vibrations propagate through a solid surface material.“Conventional materials are limited to only three dimensions with an X, Y, and Z axis,” said Guoliang Huang, co-author of this study from the university, in an official release. See Also Related Researchers create self-sensing metamaterial concrete that produce power AI predicts structural properties of metamaterials in a new study Scientists Invent 'Invisible' Metamaterial With Bonus Reflect Mode “But now we are building materials in the synthetic dimension, or 4D, which allows us to manipulate the energy wave path to go exactly where we want it to go as it travels from one corner of a material to another,” explained Huang. The primary benefit of this novel metamaterial is in the realm of quantum computing. Still, it may also have implications in creating safer engineering solutions for earthquake-prone areas. Huang's materialUniversity of Missouri Metamaterial based on the topology field of mathematicsThis new metamaterial was developed using a field of mathematics known as topology. This branch is concerned with examining shapes and their arrangement in space. This research used the topological pumping effect, which according to the study, “allows waves to navigate a sample undisturbed by disorders and defects.” Topological pumping has the potential to enhance quantum mechanics and quantum computing by enabling the creation of higher-dimension quantum-mechanical phenomena. The material might also be utilized to develop technical solutions for earthquake-resistant structures.“Most of the energy — 90 percent — from an earthquake happens along the surface of the Earth. Therefore, by covering a pillow-like structure in this material and placing it on the Earth’s surface underneath a building, it could potentially help keep the structure from collapsing during an earthquake,” Huang.The results were published in the journal Science Advances.Study abstract:Topological pumping allows waves to navigate a sample undisturbed by disorders and defects. We demonstrate this phenomenon with elastic surface waves by strategically patterning an elastic surface to create a synthetic dimension. The surface is decorated with arrays of resonating pillars that are connected by spatially slow-varying coupling bridges and support eigenmodes located below the sound cone. We establish a connection between the collective dynamics of the pillars and that of electrons in a magnetic field by developing a tight-binding model and a WKB (Wentzel-Kramers-Brillouin) analysis. This enables us to predict the topological pumping pattern, which we validate through numerical and experimental steering of waves from one edge to the other. Furthermore, we observe the immune nature of the topologically pumped surface waves to disorder and defects. The combination of surface patterning and WKB analysis provides a versatile platform for controlling surface waves and exploring topological matter in higher dimensions. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Decoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisis'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2How insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearing7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitBye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own blood Job Board