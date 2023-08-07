New 4D metamaterial could advance quantum computing

Humans experience the world primarily in three dimensions. However, scientists have recently started investigating the prospects of a "fourth dimension" (4D), or synthetic dimension - our perspective beyond our physical world.

The University of Missouri scientists have developed a new form of metamaterial based on the method of a 4D synthetic dimension.

As per the official release, this material can control energy waves on the surface of a solid substance. These energy waves are known as mechanical surface waves, which could aid in determining how vibrations propagate through a solid surface material.

“Conventional materials are limited to only three dimensions with an X, Y, and Z axis,” said Guoliang Huang, co-author of this study from the university, in an official release.