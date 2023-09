As of now, life is only known to exist on Earth in the vast universe.

Nonetheless, the quest for extraterrestrial life forms has been a significant focus of space exploration. Various space missions continue to broaden our understanding of where life beyond Earth could be found.

Space scientists have identified some prime targets in our solar system where they believe alien life forms could potentially exist or be searched for, such as Mars, Jupiter’s moon Europa, and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, to mention a few.

To advance this research, a team of researchers has developed a new artificial intelligence-based method for detecting the “signs of past or present life on other planets.”