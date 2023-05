Scientists have unveiled an innovative and comprehensive strategy to effectively detect and track large-scale forest disturbances, according to a new study published in the Journal of Remote Sensing.

Approximately 27 football fields' worth of forests are lost every minute around the globe, resulting in a massive annual loss of 15 billion trees, according to the WWF. Given this concerning context, the new forest monitoring approach could be a valuable tool for effectively monitoring and managing forests as they undergo changes over time.

"Our strategy leads to more accurate land cover mapping and updating," said Suming Jin, a physical scientist with the EROS Center, in a statement.