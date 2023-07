Scientists have unveiled a new species of ancient alligator discovered in Thailand, closely related to the Chinese alligator, according to a new study published in Nature on July 13.

The species, named Alligator munensis after the nearby Mun River, was identified by examining a nearly complete fossilized skull estimated to be younger than 230,000 years old. Geologically speaking, this age fits in with the Quaternary of Thailand— or the Pleistocene and the Holocene epochs.

The authors emphasized that fossil alligator remains from Asia are critical for tracing the enigmatic evolutionary origin of the Chinese alligator, Alligator sinensis— the sole living representative of Alligatoridae "outside the New World."