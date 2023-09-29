New analysis reveals what may be Europe's oldest shoes

Scientists have identified Europe’s oldest shoes, dating back 6,000 years. The shoes, along with 75 other perishable artifacts, were discovered inside a Spanish cave in the 19th century and were preserved at the Museo Arqueológico Nacional of Madrid.

A new analysis of the materials revealed that the artifacts are made of organic materials and associated with the first farming communities in Europe. The sandals have been woven using grass and are in excellent condition due to the low humidity levels inside the cave and cool winds.

“In southern Europe, good preservation in archaeological contexts dated to Mesolithic and Neolithic periods is extremely rare and restricted to a few sites where waterlogging, charring, or desiccation occurs,” noted the researchers.