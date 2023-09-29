New analysis reveals what may be Europe's oldest shoes

New analysis reveals what may be Europe's oldest shoesThe shoes, discovered inside a Spanish cave in the 19th century, date back 6,000 years.Sejal Sharma| Sep 29, 2023 01:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 01:03 PM ESTscienceThe world's oldest shoes identifiedScience Advances Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists have identified Europe’s oldest shoes, dating back 6,000 years. The shoes, along with 75 other perishable artifacts, were discovered inside a Spanish cave in the 19th century and were preserved at the Museo Arqueológico Nacional of Madrid. A new analysis of the materials revealed that the artifacts are made of organic materials and associated with the first farming communities in Europe. The sandals have been woven using grass and are in excellent condition due to the low humidity levels inside the cave and cool winds.“In southern Europe, good preservation in archaeological contexts dated to Mesolithic and Neolithic periods is extremely rare and restricted to a few sites where waterlogging, charring, or desiccation occurs,” noted the researchers. See Also Related China's oldest ceramic drainage system found — 4000 years old 18,000-year-old shelter may be the oldest evidence of human occupation in the Americas Phallic pendant dating back 42,000 years may be the oldest known penis carving Plant-based technologiesThe 76 perishable items included 10 wooden items, one item made of reed, and 65 fiber-based artifacts made of esparto grass. Used in basketry, the plant is found mainly in Spain and North Africa and is used for producing paper paste, tissues and crafts.Both the wooden objects showed signs of wear and tear, ending their life cycle within the cave, and were likely discarded or intentionally deposited.Other than the sandals, tools and baskets were also analyzed. "The technological diversity and the treatment of raw materials documented highlights the skill of prehistoric communities," the study's co-author María Herrero Otal told the BBC.The techniques used by the scientists revealed that some of the artifacts had been previously wrongly identified. Few artifacts dated from 2,000 to 9,000 years more than had been estimated earlier.Beating previous records by 500 yearsAt 5,550 years old, the oldest example of a shoe in the world was thought to be the one found in a cave in Armenia by archaeologists in 2010.“Our research revealed that the plant-based artifacts of Cueva de los Murciélagos were produced in both the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods, providing evidence of the ways in which these technologies evolved through time. We also present the earliest and most diverse set of plant-based footwear documented in the prehistory of Europe,” said the researchers in the study.The cave in which the sandals were discovered was a burial site identified in the 19th century. The cave was discovered by accident when there were mining activities going on around it. They discovered partially mummified corpses accompanied by baskets, wooden tools, and other goods. There have been numerous critiques in the past regarding the authenticity of the materials discovered, but they were laid to rest in 1970 when the first radiocarbon analysis was carried out on a sample, which yielded Neolithic dates.The study was published in the journal Science Advances.Study abstract:Plant material culture can offer unique insights into the ways of life of prehistoric societies; however, its perishable nature has prevented a thorough understanding of its diverse and complex uses. Sites with exceptional preservation of organic materials provide a unique opportunity for further research. The burial site of Cueva de los Murciélagos in southern Iberia, uncovered during 19th-century mining activities, contained the best-preserved hunter-gatherer basketry in southern Europe, together with other unique organic artifacts associated with the first farming communities, such as sandals and a wooden hammer. We present 14 14C dates for the perishable artifacts (N = 76), situating the assemblage between the Early and Middle Holocene (c. 7500 to 4200 cal BCE). Our integrated analysis includes raw material determination and technological and chrono-cultural contextualization of this unique and important set of materials. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Using quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsAround the world with no emissions with Solar Airship OneHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itAs Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existenceCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?Rechargeable batteries made from wasteGoogle's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next weekGE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!How pressure improves battery materials in ball milling Job Board