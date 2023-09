A new analysis of seismic activity on the Moon used machine learning to re-analyze archival data of "moonquakes" collected during the Apollo era, a press statement reveals.

Specifically, the new study applied these techniques to old moonquake data from the Apollo 17 mission.

It found that previous analyses had mischaracterized a surprising source of vibrations — the Apollo 17 lunar lander base.

Machine learning casts a new eye on Apollo data

The researchers, who published a new paper in the Journal of Geophysical Research - Planets, specifically looked at eight month's worth of data of thermal moonquakes collected by an array of three seismometers during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.