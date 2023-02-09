New biomaterial to replace humans in mosquito bite trials

Mimicking human skin

To analyze the data, the scientists created a platform that incorporated 3D bio-printed hydrogels to resemble human skin with video monitoring and computer vision algorithms.

The data was used to create a machine-learning model to distinguish between mosquitoes that had eaten from the hydrogels and mosquitoes that had not. The mosquitoes were observed as they consumed blood perfused within the hydrogels. This made it simpler to swiftly and efficiently examine data on numerous feeding mosquitoes with an average precision of 92.5 percent, as per Phys.

Mosquito sucking blood on the human skin. HAYKIRDI/iStock

The scientists experimented on sets of plain hydrogels covered in DEET and coated in a plant-based repellant to see how the mosquitoes reacted to each type of hydrogel.

Blood heated to 98.60 ℉ (37 degrees Celsius) was infused throughout each hydrogel. While 13.8 percent of the mosquitoes in the control cage consumed blood, none of the insects given repellent-coated hydrogels did. Even though this is a relatively low fraction, the scientists hypothesized that it might be because of the hydrogel's limited surface area, which might be fixed by scaling up.

Development of a repellent screening platform frontiers

"All of the experiments used lab strains of mosquitoes, and the majority involved one particular species: Aedes aegypti, the vector of the yellow fever virus, dengue virus, Zika virus, and others," said Prof Dawn Wesson, Tulane University, co-corresponding author.