New camera helps recreate 3D map of the sky to study dark energy

Scientists at the Wright Lab have created the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) to generate a 3D map of the sky that will allow researchers to measure the effects of dark energy on the expansion of the universe. Now, a team at Wright Lab has developed the Yale Fiberview Camera to serve as an integral part of the efficiency and precision of DESI.

“DESI recently released 80 terabytes of data from the experiment’s “survey validation” phase that includes nearly two million objects, including distant galaxies and quasars as well as stars in our own Milky Way,” noted a press release by the Wright Lab published last week.