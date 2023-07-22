New camera helps recreate 3D map of the sky to study dark energy

New camera helps recreate 3D map of the sky to study dark energyIt's part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI).Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 22, 2023 06:56 AM ESTCreated: Jul 22, 2023 06:56 AM ESTscienceThe Yale Fiberview Camera.The Wright Lab Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists at the Wright Lab have created the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) to generate a 3D map of the sky that will allow researchers to measure the effects of dark energy on the expansion of the universe. Now, a team at Wright Lab has developed the Yale Fiberview Camera to serve as an integral part of the efficiency and precision of DESI.“DESI recently released 80 terabytes of data from the experiment’s “survey validation” phase that includes nearly two million objects, including distant galaxies and quasars as well as stars in our own Milky Way,” noted a press release by the Wright Lab published last week. See Also Related First batch of DESI data available for scientists to mine Astronomers Create Largest Ever 3D Map of the Cosmos 5,000 Mini Robots are Set to Be Launched into Space to Map the Universe “The data has already led to a set of papers, which include early measurements of galaxy clustering, studies of rare objects, and descriptions of the instrument and survey operations; as well as showing DESI’s ability to accomplish its design goals.”“The fact that DESI works so well, and that the amount of science-grade data it took during survey validation is comparable to previous completed sky surveys, is a monumental achievement,” said Nathalie Palanque-Delabrouille, co-spokesperson for DESI and a scientist at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), which manages the experiment. “This milestone shows that DESI is a unique spectroscopic factory whose data will not only allow the study of dark energy but will also be coveted by the whole scientific community to address other topics, such as dark matter, gravitational lensing, and galactic morphology.”DESI consists of 5,000 robotic positioners that move optical fibers and capture light from objects millions or billions of light-years away. This ability makes it the most powerful multi-object survey spectrograph in the world.It has the unique ability to to measure light from more than 100,000 galaxies in one night, allowing it to build a 3D cosmic map.What does DESI’s Yale Fiberview Camera do?The precise instrument helps provide feedback for the robotic positioners so they can be precisely positioned in a very short amount of time, enabling the efficiency of the whole system.“The Wright Lab team also engineered and built self-illuminated light sources that are mixed in with the fibers in the DESI focal plane. These are used to calibrate the Fiberview Camera and to relate its fiber measurements to on-sky target coordinates,” further noted the press release.“Yale’s Fiberview Camera is a vital part of the DESI spectrograph. None of the 5,000 fibers in the spectrograph would move on target without the camera. So it is partly the engineering and research efforts at Yale that have made DESI a success,” concluded in the statement David Rabinowitz, senior research scientist in physics at the Wright Lab. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You BloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fedIs wireless tech about to supercharge your world?INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyAn AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed?Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearHumanoid robot GR-1 to aid aging population in ChinaDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Soon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer space‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi filmMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from space Job Board