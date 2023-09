Rat lungworm is a parasitic worm that humans can become infected with by eating infected snails and slugs. Most people get mild to no symptoms, but the parasite can infect people’s brains and cause headaches, neck stiffness, vomiting, and neurological issues – meningitis is a severe symptom of the infection.

Now, a new study has identified the spread of this infection in rats in the Southeastern United States.

Why should we be concerned?

The adult form of rat lungworm, the scientific name for which is Angiostrongylus cantonensis, is only found in rodents. Infected rodents can pass larvae of the worm through their feces onto other animals like snails and slugs. These intermediate hosts can then affect the human population if they eat a raw or undercooked-infected intermediate host.