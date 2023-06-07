New Chandra image shows a galaxy group with a 1.5 million light-year tail

New Chandra image shows a galaxy group with a 1.5 million light-year tailThe tail extends thousands of times the distance between the Sun and its nearest star.Chris Young| Jun 07, 2023 09:20 AM ESTCreated: Jun 07, 2023 09:20 AM ESTscienceThe Chandra X-ray Observatory image.NASA / SAO / Univ. of Alabama / M. S. Mirakhor et al. Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A group of galaxies is leaving behind a massive tail of superheated gas as it plunges into the Coma galaxy cluster, a NASA post reveals.Astronomers observed the tail and confirmed it is the longest tail trailing behind a galaxy group ever observed. The new observations could help the astronomical community to better understand how enormous galaxy clusters grow to such enormous sizes.A wayward galaxy group shoots through spaceThe astronomers observed the galaxy group, called NGC 4839, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, which is able to detect thin pools of superheated gas.Galaxy groups are typically made up of roughly 50 galaxies that are bound together by their collective gravity. Galaxy clusters, meanwhile, like Messier 4, can contain hundreds and even thousands of individual galaxies. See Also Related Stunning simulation shows black hole feasting on a wayward star How Was the First Ever Picture of a Black Hole Taken? Hubble detects possible intermediate black hole hiding 6,000 light-years away NGC 4839 is located within one of the largest known clusters in the universe, the Coma galaxy cluster, which is roughly 340 million light-years from Earth. The galaxy group is moving from the edge of the cluster toward its center. As it does so, its hot gas is stripped away by the gas of the cluster, resulting in an enormous tail that can be seen trailing behind the galaxy group.An X-ray view of the Coma galaxy cluster (left) and a close-up taken by Chandra (right).NASA In its blog post, NASA highlighted two images (above) from the region of space. The image on the left shows an X-ray view of the Coma galaxy cluster, captured by the European Space Agency's (ESA's) XMN-Newton and combined with optical data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The inset in the left image shows the Galaxy group, which is also highlighted in closer detail in the Chandra observation on the right. A massive tail trailing 1.5 million light-years behind a galaxy groupNASA explains that the tail is a massive 1.5 million light-years long. This means it extends thousands of times the distance between the Sun and its nearest star, Proxima Centauri.The astronomers, who published a paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, also used the Chandra data to reveal a shock wave that could be compared to a sonic boom from a supersonic jet. According to their calculations, this means NGC 4839 is traveling at roughly 3 million miles per hour through the galaxy cluster. Right now, the gas from the galaxy group's tail is burning particularly bright, giving astronomers a great opportunity to study it in more detail. Once the gas mixes in more with that of the cluster, it will become too faint to study, NASA wrote in its post. Ultimately, the galaxy group and its enormous tail will merge and become part of the Coma Cluster. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerGroundbreaking study reveals older adults can improve brain power, defying cognitive aging declinePotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimThe mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new studyThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter Job Board