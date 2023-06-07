New Chandra image shows a galaxy group with a 1.5 million light-year tail

A group of galaxies is leaving behind a massive tail of superheated gas as it plunges into the Coma galaxy cluster, a NASA post reveals.

Astronomers observed the tail and confirmed it is the longest tail trailing behind a galaxy group ever observed. The new observations could help the astronomical community to better understand how enormous galaxy clusters grow to such enormous sizes.

A wayward galaxy group shoots through space

The astronomers observed the galaxy group, called NGC 4839, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, which is able to detect thin pools of superheated gas.

Galaxy groups are typically made up of roughly 50 galaxies that are bound together by their collective gravity. Galaxy clusters, meanwhile, like Messier 4, can contain hundreds and even thousands of individual galaxies.