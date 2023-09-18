New chicken-sized species of plant-eating dinosaur discovered

A previously unknown species of small herbivorous dinosaur has been introduced.

Named Vectidromeus insularis, the fossilized bones were discovered on the Isle of Wight in southern England (UK).

This new-to-science species was adorably tiny, approximately chicken-sized, and lived over 100 million years ago.

However, the fossil is thought to belong to a juvenile, implying that the adults of this species were likely much more significant.

A second known member of the hypsilophodontids family

Interestingly, this newly discovered species is just the second available member of the hypsilophodontids family to have been unearthed on this “Dinosaur island.”

The hypsilophodontids were a family of small, bipedal (two-legged) dinosaurs that lived around 125 million years ago and devoured mostly plants. The creatures co-existed with some early species of dinosaurs, including tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs, and Iguanodon.