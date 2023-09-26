MIT researchers develop circuit to improve quantum computing

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new circuit that can do quantum computation with a high degree of accuracy. The researchers used a new type of superconducting qubit called the fluxonium, a press release said.

Quantum computers are considered the next frontier of computing since they can perform calculations at speeds that are decades ahead of supercomputers being used today. The flip side of such high speeds is that they can accumulate errors equally fast.

Even a small error can compound quickly and cause the system to fail in a large-scale system. Therefore, quantum systems need an equally fast error correction system that works alongside the computation to ensure it works correctly.