MIT researchers develop circuit to improve quantum computing

MIT researchers develop circuit to improve quantum computingThe team achieved 99.99 percent accuracy with a single-qubit gate and 99.9 percent accuracy with a two-qubit gate.Ameya Paleja| Sep 26, 2023 05:58 AM ESTCreated: Sep 26, 2023 05:58 AM ESTscienceStock image of a quantum computerBartlomiej Wroblewski/iStock

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new circuit that can do quantum computation with a high degree of accuracy. The researchers used a new type of superconducting qubit called the fluxonium, a press release said. Quantum computers are considered the next frontier of computing since they can perform calculations at speeds that are decades ahead of supercomputers being used today. The flip side of such high speeds is that they can accumulate errors equally fast. Even a small error can compound quickly and cause the system to fail in a large-scale system. Therefore, quantum systems need an equally fast error correction system that works alongside the computation to ensure it works correctly. See Also Related The 5 most significant breakthroughs in quantum computing Quantum-in-the-loop: A new interface that connects power grids and quantum computers Quantum computers' secret power: How they could dramatically boost energy efficiency Using fluxonium for higher accuracyPrevious work in quantum computing has used transmon qubits. However, more recently, fluxonium qubits have gained popularity since they have longer coherence times when compared to transmons. Coherence is how long a qubit can un algorithms before all the information is lost. Fluxonium qubits have demonstrated more than a millisecond coherence times, but these are 10 times longer than the transmons. The longer a qubit remains coherent, the greater the fidelity or accuracy of the quantum operation at the gates. A gate is a logical operation performed using one or more qubits. One can also use error-correcting codes to reduce error rates. However, to implement such codes, operations need to pass a "fidelity threshold" and improving the accuracy of operations reduces the overhead of implementing such codes. How does the circuit work? The research team at MIT used two fluxonium qubits on either end with a tunable transmon coupler in their circuit design. This fluxonium-transmon-fluxonium (FTF) architecture provided stronger coupling when compared to that achieved using fluxonium qubits alone. Artist's illustration of FTF architecture with the fluxonium qubits in red and the blue, transmon coupler in between them.Krantz Nanoart In their experiments, the researchers demonstrated 99.99 percent computation accuracy when using a single-qubit gate and 99.9 percent accuracy when using a two-qubit gate. These fidelities are much higher than the threshold for error-correcting codes and can be used in large-scale systems. The FTF architecture plays a vital role in these scores since it minimizes unwanted interactions in the background during quantum computation. As couplings get more substantial, background noise in the system becomes more persistent and is referred to as ZZ interactions by scientists. The FTF architecture helped in overcoming this problem. “This work pioneers a new architecture for coupling two fluxonium qubits. The achieved gate fidelities are not only the best on record for fluxonium but also on par with those of transmons, the currently dominating qubit", said Chunqing Deng, head of the experimental quantum team at the Quantum Laboratory of DAMO Academy, Alibaba’s global research institution in the press release. Deng, who was not involved in the research, added, "More importantly, the architecture also offers a high degree of flexibility in parameter selection, a feature essential for scaling up to a multi-qubit fluxonium processor.”The research was published in the journal Physical Review X this week. AbstractWe propose and demonstrate an architecture for fluxonium-fluxonium two-qubit gates mediated by transmon couplers (FTF, for fluxonium-transmon-fluxonium). Relative to architectures that exclusively rely on a direct coupling between fluxonium qubits, FTF enables stronger couplings for gates using noncomputational states while simultaneously suppressing the static controlled-phase entangling rate (ZZ) down to kilohertz levels, all without requiring strict parameter matching. Here, we implement FTF with a flux-tunable transmon coupler and demonstrate a microwave-activated controlled-Z (CZ) gate whose operation frequency can be tuned over a 2-GHz range, adding frequency allocation freedom for FTFs in larger systems. Across this range, state-of-the-art CZ gate fidelities are observed over many bias points and reproduced across the two devices characterized in this work. After optimizing both the operation frequency and the gate duration, we achieve peak CZ fidelities in the 99.85%–99.9% range. Finally, we implement model-free reinforcement learning of the pulse parameters to boost the mean gate fidelity up to 99.922%±0.009%, averaged over roughly an hour between scheduled training runs. Beyond the microwave-activated CZ gate we present here, FTF can be applied to a variety of other fluxonium gate schemes to improve gate fidelities and passively reduce unwanted ZZ interactions. 