Drug-resistant pathogens are emerging as one of the biggest threats to human health. A recent report from WHO predicts that 5.2 million people in Western Pacific region may lose their lives because of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria by 2030.

In the US, such pathogens infect nearly three million people, leading to over 35,000 deaths yearly. “We urgently need new antibiotics to combat bacteria that become increasingly resistant to most clinically used antibiotics,” said Dr. Markus Weingarth, an antibiotics researcher from Utrecht University.

Dr. Weingarth and his colleagues have isolated an antibiotic called Clovibactin from soil bacteria E terrae ssp. Carolina. They claim that this powerful antibiotic can work against single- and multi-drug-resistant bacteria.