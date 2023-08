We often take magnetic fields for granted. They are all around us, but we can’t see them. They stick our magnets to the fridge, but they also stretch across the stars, planets, and galaxies. The origins of magnetic fields in space are still a mystery to scientists. How did they form in the first place, especially in the early universe when matter was scarce and cold? New research shows how it might have been possible.

A new study published in the journal Physical Review Letters shows that a team of researchers from Columbia University used simulations to explain the phenomenon. The experiment showed that turbulence, the random and chaotic motion of plasma particles, can generate magnetic fields from scratch and make them grow exponentially over time. Their findings shed light on the possible origin and evolution of these intergalactic magnetic fields.