New developments in Alzheimer's treatments

Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease afflicting more than 55 million people globally.

New treatments are offering some hope for sufferers.

Here, we look at the latest research into causes and treatment options for Alzheimer's.

Imagine forgetting how to perform simple tasks such as brushing your teeth or losing memories such as graduating college or getting married. As scary as it may sound, this is actually quite common for people with Alzheimer's disease (AD).

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), around 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with the numbers expected to increase to 78 million by 2030. Out of those, around 60-70% of the cases are caused by AD. Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease, which means that it progressively causes a loss of brain cells and neural connectivity.

The disease is marked by the formation of abnormal protein deposits in the brain, which interfere with the normal functioning of the brain cells, ultimately leading to their death. The exact reason for this protein buildup is not known. However, most experts think it is caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.