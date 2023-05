Every time paleontologists discover the remains of a dinosaur, it piques our interest in the lost world that these majestic beasts ruled.

And now it's time to meet Protathlitis cinctorrensis, a brand new spinosaurid species.

The first name of this species is derived from the Greek word for "champion," and it was named in honor of the football club Villarreal C.F., which won the Europa League in 2021. While the second half of the newly identified species was taken from the town of Cinctorres, where the skeletal remains were discovered.

The discovery of the fossil

In 2011, the fossils of this species were discovered in the Arcillas de Morella Formation of Eastern Spain. The formation dates back to the late Barremian, Early Cretaceous period (between 127 and 126 million years ago).