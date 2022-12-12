A new electric car battery material could dramatically boost charging times

As the world is turning over to electric modes of transportation in its bid to reduce carbon emissions, the battery has become a focal area of development. As the powerhouse of the vehicle, the battery needs to deliver peak power as well as high endurance at all times.

While high charging times make the shift to electric vehicles unattractive, as the crucial component, the battery must also be cheap enough to encourage EV adoption. Although progress has been made in developing lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries (SSBs) have also gained traction as an alternative.

The problem with solid-state batteries

Unlike a conventional lithium-ion battery, SSBs do not have a liquid electrolyte and are made from entirely solid materials, hence the name. The major advantage of this technology is safety since an SSB doesn't leak out toxic chemicals even when punctured. However, their adoption had been slow due to problems of durability.

During the charging and discharging process, when lithium ions are inserted or extracted from the electrodes of an SSB, the crystalline structure of the material undergoes a change and ends up expanding and shrinking, depending on the charge cycle. The changes in the volume damage the interface between the electrode and solid electrolyte and cause irreversible changes in the crystal chemistry, the press release said.