Physicists create new state of matter made of crystalized bosons

In a remarkable new discovery, physicists have used an innovative technique to coax fermions into becoming crystalized bosons in an exotic new material.

Fermions and bosons are elementary particles in the standard model of particle physics, with fermions being a fundamental building block of matter, with bosons conveying one of the fundamental forces of nature. They are both characterized by their spin, with fermions having a half-integer spin (so 1/2, 3/2, etc.) and bosons having a full integer spin (1, 2, etc).

This produces an interesting phenomenon known as an exciton, which is a state where a negatively-charged electron (a fermion) becomes bound to another positively charged fermion, known as a "hole", and the two half-integer spins combine to form a full-integer spin, forming a bosonic particle.