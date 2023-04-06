New fuel cell design is safer to use and burns hydrocarbons directly

With hydrocarbon fuels, though, lower operating temperatures are problematic since they slow down fuel oxidation and cause coking - accumulation of carbon deposits, further reducing fuel cell efficiency and performance.

To test their hypothesis, Hu's team fabricated a device prototype in the lab and put it through some tests. "In our experiments, the CSSFC exhibited ultrahigh oxygen ionic conductivity at 550 degrees Celsius, achieving rapid oxidation of hydrocarbon fuel. This led to an unprecedented high open-circuit voltage of 1.041 volts, a very high peak power density of 215 milliwatts per square centimeter, and excellent coking resistance using dry methane fuel," Hu said in a press release.

Hu also estimates that the CSSFC fuel efficiency could reach as much as 60 percent. In comparison, combustion engines being phased out today have energy efficiencies of not more than 35 percent. The CSSFC's higher efficiency could also mean lower emissions in vehicles and power plants.

The research findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Study abstract:

A basic requirement for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) is the sintering of electrolyte into a dense impermeable membrane to prevent the mixing of fuel and oxygen for a sufficiently high open-circuit voltage (OCV). However, herein, we demonstrate a different type of fuel cell, a carbonate-superstructured solid fuel cell (CSSFC), in which in situ generation of superstructured carbonate in the porous samarium-doped ceria layer creates a unique electrolyte with ultrahigh ionic conductivity of 0.17 S⋅cm−1 at 550 °C. The CSSFC achieves unprecedented high OCVs (1.051 V at 500 °C and 1.041 V at 550 °C) with methane fuel. Furthermore, the CSSFC exhibits a high peak power density of 215 mW⋅cm−2 with dry methane fuel at 550 °C, which is higher than all reported values of electrolyte-supported SOFCs. This provides a different approach for the development of efficient solid fuel cells.