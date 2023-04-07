Global coalition sets new guidelines for avoiding space collisions

In a bid to mitigate the risks of having so many satellites in orbit, the Space Safety Coalition (SSC) has updated its “Best Practices for the Sustainability of Space Operations” document this week, a press statement reveals.

The document now has a new section called "rules of the road" to decrease the rising risk of collisions in space.

New guidelines for space safety and collision prevention

The SSC's document was amended as a direct reaction to the rising risk of collisions in space. In the SSC's statement, Dan Oltrogge, SSC founder, and administrator, said, "The SSC’s new guidelines are particularly important given today’s rapidly increasing risk of collisions. Best practices spanning all phases of the spacecraft life cycle must keep pace as our use of and reliance upon space ever deepens."

The original document was released in 2019, the same year the SSC was founded. The organization is a coalition of 48 commercial and government-owned organizations focused on improving the safety and sustainability of the space industry.

The new guidelines build on existing rules around space operations. They suggest that spacecraft operators freely exchange information regarding potential collisions and that collision avoidance maneuver technologies should be a prerequisite for new spacecraft. Though the SSC's guidelines aren't enforceable by law, they serve as a guideline for best practices in space. Some would argue that these guidelines should be strictly enforced.