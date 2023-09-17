New high speed DRUM technology puts $100,000 cameras at risk

Scientists from the Institut National De La Recherche Scientifique (INRS) in Canada, in collaboration with Concordia University and Meta Platforms Inc., unveiled a game-changing camera that could revolutionize high-speed imaging.

The diffraction-gated real-time ultrahigh-speed mapping (DRUM) camera, introduced in a recent paper published in Optica, is poised to democratize ultrafast imaging, making it accessible for a wide range of applications.

Traditionally, capturing high-speed phenomena such as falling water droplets or molecular interactions required ultra-expensive cameras, with their prices often exceeding $100,000.

These cameras, capable of acquiring millions of images per second, were a luxury few could afford. However, the introduction of the DRUM camera will change this dramatically.