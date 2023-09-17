New high speed DRUM technology puts $100,000 cameras at risk
“Our camera uses a completely new method to achieve high-speed imaging. It has an imaging speed and spatial resolution similar to commercial high-speed cameras but uses off-the-shelf components."
| Sep 17, 2023 09:12 AM EST
Researchers developed a diffraction-gated real-time ultrahigh-speed mapping (DRUM) camera that can capture a dynamic event in a single exposure at 4.8 million frames per second.
Xianglei Liu and Jinyang Liang, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)