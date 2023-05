Type 2 diabetes, a condition characterized by the body's inability to regulate and use sugar effectively, affects over 95% of people with diabetes worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It can lead to severe nerve and blood vessel damage, making early diagnosis crucial for prevention.

While there is currently no cure for type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers from Nanjing University in China has offered a promising new approach to addressing the root cause of the disease.

Type 2 diabetes typically involves insulin interference, a hormone regulating blood sugar levels. This leads to insulin resistance, where liver, muscle, and fat cells do not respond well to the hormone.