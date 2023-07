A new analysis of the James Webb Space Telescope observations shows that hydrogen peroxide on Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede, is largely confined to the icy world's highest latitudes.

According to a press statement, the discovery sheds light on how Jupiter and Ganymede's magnetic fields might interact and affect water-ice irradiation processes on Ganymede's surface. This could explain why Ganymede's surface is unique among Jupiter's icy moons.

Analyzing Jupiter's largest moon

The surfaces of Jupiter's large moons, including Ganymede and Europa, are partially shaped by radiation from Jupiter's magnetosphere. This radiation bombards the moon's surfaces, transforming water ice into compounds including hydrogen peroxide, oxygen, and ozone.