New Jupiter-sized planet with some unusual features discovered

Astronomers have been perplexed by the strange features of a newly discovered Jupiter-sized alien world.

This exoplanet (a planet outside the solar system) was first spotted using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite; however, the data was inadequate to certify that it was a planet.

Later, astronomers from the University of Birmingham conducted observations of this exoplanet using the SPECULOOS South Observatory based in the Atacama Desert of Chile. To confirm this sighting, the team also measured the mass of the planet using the Subaru Telescope in Hawai’i.

The planet (TOI-4860 b) orbits its host star (TOI-4860), a low-mass or red dwarf star. It has a relatively short orbital period of just 1.52 days. This star system is pointed in the direction of the constellation Corvus.