New Jupiter-sized planet with some unusual features discovered

New Jupiter-sized planet with some unusual features discoveredThe latest findings could deepen astronomers' understanding of planetary formation.Mrigakshi Dixit| Aug 03, 2023 06:00 PM ESTCreated: Aug 03, 2023 06:00 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of an exoplanet.Darryl Fonseka/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Astronomers have been perplexed by the strange features of a newly discovered Jupiter-sized alien world. This exoplanet (a planet outside the solar system) was first spotted using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite; however, the data was inadequate to certify that it was a planet.Later, astronomers from the University of Birmingham conducted observations of this exoplanet using the SPECULOOS South Observatory based in the Atacama Desert of Chile. To confirm this sighting, the team also measured the mass of the planet using the Subaru Telescope in Hawai’i. The planet (TOI-4860 b) orbits its host star (TOI-4860), a low-mass or red dwarf star. It has a relatively short orbital period of just 1.52 days. This star system is pointed in the direction of the constellation Corvus. See Also Related Exoplanet dodges violent outburst from star and survives engulfment ESA's Gaia satellite spots 'retired stars' passing through young star-forming area The unusual properties of this alien planetary systemTOI-4860 b is considered an "unusual planet" for two primary reasons. Firstly, low-mass stars are not expected to pave the way for the formation of high-mass planets in their systems. “Under the canonical planet formation model, the less mass a star has, the less massive is the disc of material around that star,” said George Dransfield, Ph.D. student, in an official release. Dransfield further explained: “Since planets are created from that disc, high-mass planets like Jupiter, were widely expected not to form. However, we were curious about this and wanted to check planetary candidates to see if it was possible. TOI-4860 is our first confirmation and also the lowest mass star hosting such a high mass planet.”Exoplanet enriched with heavy elements Secondly, the planet looks to be highly rich in heavy elements. “A hint of what might have happened is hidden in the planetary properties, which appear particularly enriched in heavy elements. We have detected something similar in the host star too, so it is likely that an abundance of heavy elements catalyzed the planet formation process,” said Amaury Triaud, professor of exoplanetology at the university, who led this new study.The international team of astronomers measured the planetary signal in multiple wavelengths in order to validate these properties. A closer look at this system may give further insight into the atmospheric features of this hot gas-giant planet.The latest findings could deepen astronomers' understanding of planetary formation. The study also indicates there could be plenty of strange planetary systems that defy some of the recognized cosmic rules. The findings have been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductorLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proof7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Dinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleep Job Board