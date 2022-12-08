Ultra-precise readings shed new light on a 'hell planet' with an 18-hour year

That wasn't always the case, though. New, exact measurements of a planet roughly 40 light-years away from Earth allowed scientists to gain further insight into the way planets can turn into fiery hellscapes over many millennia, as per a press statement.

The evolution of "Janssen"

Scientists carried out the new analysis using a new tool called EXPRES that captured incredibly precise measurements of the starlight shining from Janssen's sun, Copernicus, or 55 Cnc.

The light measurements of the planet, also known by the nickname "Janssen", shifted very slightly as it moved between the Earth and the star. The scientists analyzed these readings and discovered that Janssen orbits Copernicus along the star's equator.

This means Janssen is an outlier in that solar system, which is on incredibly different orbital paths. The scientists detailed their findings in a paper in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"We’ve learned about how this multi-planet system — one of the systems with the most planets that we've found — got into its current state," explained study lead author Lily Zhao, a research fellow at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics (CCA) in New York City.