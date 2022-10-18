A new tool can shed new light on the interior of merging neutron stars

A pair of scientists believes it has narrowed down the possibilities for the so-called "equation of state" (EoS) of neutron stars, which determines the composition of a neutron star, a press statement reveals.

Investigating neutron stars

Neutron stars are typically so distant and small that scientists rely on indirect properties — such as their mass and radius — to measure their EoS. The pair of scientists, whose work is outlined in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, proposed using a quantity called the "peak spectral frequency" (or f2) as an alternative for measuring the radius of small, distant space objects.

The f2 of a neutron star is measured via strong bursts of gravitational wave emissions emitted when two neutron stars collide. Scientists first measured such emissions in 2017.

"At least in principle, the peak spectral frequency can be calculated from the gravitational wave signal emitted by the wobbling remnant of two merged neutron stars," explained Elias Most, one of the scientists behind the new paper.

It was previously thought that f2 could serve as a good proxy for radius since researchers believed a direct correspondence existed between the two. Now, the new paper's two authors have revealed that this is not always the case. The press stated, "they have shown that determining the EoS is not like solving a simple hypotenuse problem. Instead, it is more akin to calculating the longest side of an irregular triangle, where one also needs a third piece of information: the angle between the two shorter sides."