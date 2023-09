Researchers have identified a new potential methodology to precisely measure cosmic distances based on the Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO).

As per the official release from the University of Cordoba, the presence of these waves was first proved in 2005. Interestingly, these waves were imprinted shortly after the Big Bang and can still be detected.

BAO waves swept across the hot cosmic matter during the first 380,000 years of the universe's existence.

Shortly after the Big Bang, the universe expanded and eventually began to cool to the point where these waves were frozen in time, precisely where they were. Over time, galaxies formed along those frozen ripples.