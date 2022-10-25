A new method to make high-performance magnets could minimize our reliance on rare earth elements

Even if the name "rare earth" sounds unpromising, these elements aren't quite as rare as they may sound. However, to date, China has a near monopoly on global production, cited a press release published by the University of Cambridge. For instance, in 2017, 81 percent of rare earth elements worldwide were sourced from China. And as geopolitical tensions with China increase, there are concerns that the rare earth supply could be at risk.

Rare earth elements are plentiful worldwide, but they're simply not easy to extract. On top of that, the mining extraction methods required are not very environmentally friendly.

An urgent need for alternative materials that do not require rare earth elements is needed, and this is where the team's research comes into play.

'Tetrataenite' and how it's made

The tetrataenite mineral is the rare earth element in question here. It is a ‘cosmic magnet,’ or an iron-nickel alloy with a particular ordered atomic structure, that takes millions of years to develop naturally in meteorites. This is what is required to make high-performance magnets.

Previous attempts to create artificial tetrataenite in labs have required extreme and impractical methods.

The team at Cambridge discovered that by adding a common element – phosphorus – tetrataenite could be made at scale and artificially without any extreme or costly methods. The team was studying the mechanical properties of iron-nickel alloys containing small amounts of phosphorus, an element that is also found in meteorites. The pattern of phases inside these materials showed the expected growth structure called dendrites.