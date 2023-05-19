New nanomedicine treatment for aggressive child cancers developed in Australia

Scientists at the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI) and UNSW Sydney have found a way to get treatment drugs to act selectively on cancer cells in the body leading to safer and more effective treatment options for children with aggressive blood cancers.

This is according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday.

“Finding a way to make treatment drugs act more selectively on cancer cells is the key to improving treatment success while reducing toxicity in children treated for high-risk leukaemia,” said lead researcher Professor Maria Kavallaris AM, from UNSW Medicine & Health and CCI.

“By specifically targeting leukaemia cells, we can make treatment more effective, as well as much safer to use in children.”