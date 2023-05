Supermassive black holes are impossible for humans to truly get their head around, since even the heaviest object we can really understand is many orders of magnitude lighter than even the smallest of black holes in space.

To help us better visualize the differences in weights and the size of a black hole's "shadow", NASA has produced a mesmerizing animation that compares known black holes to the heaviest object any of us have ever seen for ourselves: the sun.

Weighing in at one solar mass (our sun being the reference measurement for other large objects in the universe), our sun could never collapse into a black hole, as this is only possible once a star reaches about 3 to 10 times the mass of our sun. So, already, any stellar mass black hole in outer space is going to have at least three times the weight of the heaviest object in out solar system.