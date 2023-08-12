New photoreactor tech provides clean green energy

Researchers led by the University of Toronto and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany have engineered a new model for photoreactors efficient at using solar power to convert water, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrogen into greener chemicals and fuels.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

“The innovative design allows the photoreactor to capture photons at high efficiency under varying sun directions, eliminating the need for sun-tracking. The panels are also manufacturable via extrusion of polymers, making them inexpensive and easily manufacturable at scale – all of which could help make a sustainable future more affordable and practical,” noted the statement.