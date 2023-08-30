New pill shows early promise in lowering bad cholesterol

A study recently published in the journal JAMA claims that researchers at Monash University have developed a pill that can lower bad cholesterol (known as 'lipoprotein a') levels within 24 hours of the first administration.

The effectiveness of the drug, called Muvalaplin, which is the first oral drug ever developed to target lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), was demonstrated via a trial.

The development targets a significant cardiovascular risk factor, potentially revolutionizing high cholesterol management and aiding in the prevention of heart-related diseases commonly triggered by high bad cholesterol levels.

What is bad vs. good cholesterol?

Lipoproteins are composed of protein and fats and carry cholesterol to the cells via the bloodstream. The two main groups of lipoproteins are called HDL (high-density lipoprotein), also called the ‘good’ cholesterol, and LDL (low-density lipoprotein), which is ‘bad’ cholesterol.