Researchers discover new quantum state in a quirky material

Electrons can move around freely inside the structure. However, due to the randomness of the flow, the traveling of electrons is much like that of vehicles in a traffic jam, giving the material the properties of an insulator.

Colossal magnetoresistance, what is it?

The researchers were interested in studying the alloy due to a property they had noticed earlier. Called magnetoresistance, the material displayed improved conductivity when placed in the presence of a magnetic field.

While this change in nature is not seen for most materials, it has been observed for some before. In the case of this alloy, the magnetoresistance has been dubbed colossal since, in the presence of the magnetic field, it stops behaving like an insulator and acts like a conducting wire instead.

The researchers also found that the colossal magnetoresistance only came into effect when the magnetic field was applied perpendicular to the honeycomb-like surface. While this was not true for magnetoresistance seen in other materials, the researchers needed a new model to explain why this alloy was behaving so.

Theoretical physicists at Georgia Tech developed a new mathematical model where they found that current flows between magnetic manganese ions were forbidden by symmetry. However, the octahedrally arranged tellurium ions could carry the currents when the magnetic field was applied in a particular way.