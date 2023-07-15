New research reveals the ancient origins of earth's continents

New research reveals the ancient origins of earth's continentsResearch has unveiled the pivotal moment 3.2 billion years ago when Earth's continents began to form.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| Jul 15, 2023 09:54 AM ESTCreated: Jul 15, 2023 09:54 AM ESTscienceEarth's continentsDkosig/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.New research conducted by scientists at Curtin University has shed new light on the formation of Earth's continents. This groundbreaking study, published in Earth Science Reviews, utilized Australia's abundant lead-zinc ore deposits and a comprehensive global database to establish a timeline for the Earth's evolution.The study's lead researcher, Dr Luc Doucet from Curtin's Earth Dynamics Research Group, explained that their main objective was to determine when the continents as we know them today first took shape. To accomplish this, the team needed to understand how the Earth's mantle had evolved since the moon's formation, which occurred approximately 4.5 billion years ago when a massive asteroid collided with the early Earth. See Also Related Mirror Earth: the best bets for planets that are like Earth but not Earth NASA begins first yearlong analog mission to mimic Mars-like conditions on Earth A continental trigger may wipe-out deep ocean life, study says To unravel this geological mystery, the researchers utilized lead isotope compositions from rock samples across different periods and regions, including primitive meteorites and various Earth layers. By reconstructing the Earth's mantle evolution, they could compare it with the composition of the continents.Dr. Denis Fougerouse, the co-author of the study, highlighted the significance of Australia's lead-zinc deposits in their research. Australia possesses an estimated 52 billion tonnes of lead-zinc ore, making it the world's second-largest reserve after China. These deposits, ranging from 3.4 billion to 285 million years old, served as ideal indicators of continental crust composition throughout history.The analysis of these lead-zinc deposits yielded a fascinating discovery: around 3.2 billion years ago, they began to exhibit notable differences from the Earth's mantle. This critical period marked the onset of plate tectonics, a geological process that continues to shape our planet today. The emergence of plate tectonics is believed to have played a pivotal role in the formation of continents and is a defining characteristic of Earth, distinguishing it from other planets in our solar system.Dr. Hugo Olierook, another co-author of the study, highlighted the significance of plate tectonics in relation to Earth's ability to support life. Earth is the only planet known to have plate tectonics, and this study suggests that the development of this process may be closely linked to the planet's capacity to host life.The implications of the research.Beyond its implications for understanding the Earth's geological history, this research also has practical applications. The team at Curtin University has established new uranium-lead isotopic system curves through their analysis, which will aid in calibrating radiometric ages for dating future events related to Earth's evolution and mineralization.The study conducted by Curtin University researchers represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the formation of Earth's continents. This period marked the transition from a layered structure to the dominance of plate tectonics, a process that continues to shape our planet and plays a vital role in supporting life. The implications of this research extend beyond pure scientific knowledge, providing valuable insights for future studies and the calibration of dating methods related to Earth's evolution and mineral deposits. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Harvard professor Avi Loeb retrieves potential 'alien artifact' from Pacific OceanToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentThe Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AIAt 281 miles an hour, China's new high-speed maglev train is the world's fastestWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this meansAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AIA breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in miceDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October' Job Board