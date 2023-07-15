New research reveals the ancient origins of earth's continents

New research conducted by scientists at Curtin University has shed new light on the formation of Earth's continents. This groundbreaking study, published in Earth Science Reviews, utilized Australia's abundant lead-zinc ore deposits and a comprehensive global database to establish a timeline for the Earth's evolution.

The study's lead researcher, Dr Luc Doucet from Curtin's Earth Dynamics Research Group, explained that their main objective was to determine when the continents as we know them today first took shape. To accomplish this, the team needed to understand how the Earth's mantle had evolved since the moon's formation, which occurred approximately 4.5 billion years ago when a massive asteroid collided with the early Earth.