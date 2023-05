The viability of a bouncing universe, a cosmological theory proposing that our universe formed from the contraction and subsequent expansion of a prior universe, has been questioned in a recent study by two publications published by experts.

The new investigations support the idea that the universe's expansion and contraction may have occurred only once, contrary to the bouncing universe theories' assertion that this cycle may have happened.

According to the widely accepted theory of the Big Bang, which describes how the world came into being, the cosmos first experienced a tremendous explosion, followed by a period of rapid expansion known as cosmic inflation.