New research sheds light on the way black hole mergers are formed

A new study is shedding light on the environments that could lead to black hole merger events.

This is according to a press release by the Royal Astronomical Society published on Monday.

“The first gravitational waves, predicted initially by Albert Einstein in 1916, were detected from Earth in 2015. However, determining their origin in the cosmos has been an open question. To be detectable across such vast distances, the gravitational waves we observe can only have come from pairs of large, highly dense objects in close proximity to each other, such as black holes or neutron star binaries,” noted the statement.

“There have now been over 90 such detections, though the primary astrophysical environment that allows these objects to get close enough to emit gravitational waves remains a mystery.”