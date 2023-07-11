New research sheds light on the way black hole mergers are formed

New research sheds light on the way black hole mergers are formedThe researchers speculate that one possible environment where black holes may undergo frequent mergers is in quasars.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 11, 2023 10:01 AM ESTCreated: Jul 11, 2023 10:01 AM ESTscienceThe key stages of the binary formation mechanism.Royal Astronomical Society Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study is shedding light on the environments that could lead to black hole merger events. This is according to a press release by the Royal Astronomical Society published on Monday.“The first gravitational waves, predicted initially by Albert Einstein in 1916, were detected from Earth in 2015. However, determining their origin in the cosmos has been an open question. To be detectable across such vast distances, the gravitational waves we observe can only have come from pairs of large, highly dense objects in close proximity to each other, such as black holes or neutron star binaries,” noted the statement.“There have now been over 90 such detections, though the primary astrophysical environment that allows these objects to get close enough to emit gravitational waves remains a mystery.” See Also Related What Are Quasars? A Look at One of the Most Mysterious Objects in the Universe Mystery of the brightest objects in the universe finally solved James Webb Telescope detects starlight around early galaxies with bright quasars Quasar speculationThe researchers speculate that one possible environment where black holes may undergo frequent mergers is in quasars. In the new research, the team of astronomers from the University of Oxford and Columbia University examined this theory and found that stellar-mass black holes could be dragged into dense quasar gas discs and forced into binary systems by gravitational interactions with each other and the gas in the discs.They did this by performing high-resolution simulations of the gaseous disc of a quasar containing two stellar-mass black holes. These simulations used 25 million gas particles to imitate the complex gas flows during the encounter. They required a computational running time of around three months for each simulation. Their aim was to see if the black holes get captured into a gravitationally bound binary system and possibly merge at a later time within the gas disc.“These simulations address two main questions: can gas catalyze black hole binary formation and if so, can they ultimately get even closer and merge? For this process to explain the origin of the observed gravitational wave signals, both answers need to be yes,” said research lead Connar Rowan.“These results are incredibly exciting as they validate that black hole mergers in supermassive black hole discs can happen, and possibly explain many or perhaps most of the gravitational wave signals we observe today,” said Professor Bence Kocsis, co-author of the research paper.“If a sizeable fraction of the observed events, either today or in the future, is caused by this phenomenon, we should be able to see a direct association between quasars and gravitational wave sources in the sky,” added in the statement Professor Zoltán Haiman of Columbia University, another co-author of the research paper. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Up, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsWreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle ChallengerVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catEV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceHow scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentBloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fedToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024 Job Board