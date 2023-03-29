New satellite constellation for Moon-to-Earth comms to launch by 2025

A new Moon-to-Earth communication network

The Parsec network will utilize a constellation of small lunar satellites to provide 24/7 connectivity and navigation capabilities for astronauts, their equipment, and mission control on Earth.

Lockheed Martin explains in a press statement that the new technology could prove to be vital for future lunar explorers as it could provide a form of lunar GPS. It would essentially allow astronauts to know their exact position and the direction back to base.

Lockheed Martin said it will provide the satellites and that Crescent Space's first Parcec nodes should be operational by 2025.

Improving navigation on the Moon

Crescent Space is looking to secure important customers for its network, with CEO Joe Landon, formerly of Lockheed Martin, stating the firm is "well positioned" to support NASA's Artemis Moon landings.

The company isn't the only one building a GPS-like system for the Moon, however. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd is also developing a satnav satellite for the Moon.

Private firm Draper, meanwhile, the first company to secure a private contract with NASA for its historic Apollo missions, is also developing a navigation system that will track an astronaut's route through the harsh terrain of the lunar south pole, allowing them to pinpoint their location. The key difference is that that system will not rely on satellites.