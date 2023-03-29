Trending
ChatGPT Job Replacement
Hyperloop Engineering
Meatballs with Mammoth DNA
Superconducting Ink
Brain Modulation Device
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

New satellite constellation for Moon-to-Earth comms to launch by 2025

The new network could play a vital role in future plans to establish a permanent colony on the Moon.
Chris Young
| Mar 29, 2023 08:01 AM EST
Created: Mar 29, 2023 08:01 AM EST
science
The Moon.
The Moon.

abriendomundo / iStock 

With NASA aiming to establish a permanent colony on the Moon with its upcoming Artemis missions, it will need a robust communication network linking it to Earth.

Lockheed Martin has just announced that it believes it has the solution to NASA's communications requirements with its new Parsec Moon-to-Earth satellite network. The new network is in development by the Lockheed Martin spinoff Crescent Space.

A new Moon-to-Earth communication network

The Parsec network will utilize a constellation of small lunar satellites to provide 24/7 connectivity and navigation capabilities for astronauts, their equipment, and mission control on Earth.

Lockheed Martin explains in a press statement that the new technology could prove to be vital for future lunar explorers as it could provide a form of lunar GPS. It would essentially allow astronauts to know their exact position and the direction back to base.

Lockheed Martin said it will provide the satellites and that Crescent Space's first Parcec nodes should be operational by 2025.

Improving navigation on the Moon

Crescent Space is looking to secure important customers for its network, with CEO Joe Landon, formerly of Lockheed Martin, stating the firm is "well positioned" to support NASA's Artemis Moon landings.

The company isn't the only one building a GPS-like system for the Moon, however. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd is also developing a satnav satellite for the Moon.

Private firm Draper, meanwhile, the first company to secure a private contract with NASA for its historic Apollo missions, is also developing a navigation system that will track an astronaut's route through the harsh terrain of the lunar south pole, allowing them to pinpoint their location. The key difference is that that system will not rely on satellites.

Most Popular

NASA will, of course, slowly build up to that permanent presence on the Moon. The space agency will perform a crewed lunar flyby with its Artemis II mission next year before aiming to finally send humans back to the lunar surface with its Artemis III mission in 2025.

Artemis III will send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, and it will be the first mission to land humans on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/94w5a2Y4wo/space-rocks.jpg
Eyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/qUrsFk8aFI0867dqWySbHiOfUkckzonB5Lk92z8s.jpg
Starlink rival OneWeb sends final satellites in orbit to offer global internet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/13/image/jpeg/fxTlnJOKwqXcB4BkRk2mlNuweCIMY0NLH7nMCgXL.jpg
Scientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/BxG2peqdw9/untitled-2-5.jpg
Can we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/k7GM540jGZ/untitled-1-18.jpg
Does hot weather lead to increased violence? These researchers found a connection
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/21/image/jpeg/wR38bF4f5lUW2y8niI3P0v8sY9pLnT6ra3fl60kd.jpg
Dams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/I5pBggg9SUpLXSu1vZcTYkvQBI09A3FSoeqeoknd.jpg
'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs
More Stories
science
premiumElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
Chris Young| 8/10/2022
science
premiumA brief guide to looking for aliens
Grant Currin| 7/31/2022
science
premiumHow ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisis
Matthew S. Williams| 12/18/2022