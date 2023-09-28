New simulations reveal the origin of Saturn's majestic rings

There's no doubt that Saturn's unique ring system is one of our solar system's most captivating celestial features.

However, these magnificent rings emerged from the turbulent phase that dates back to an era when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

According to new supercomputer models, the ring system emerged from the debris of two icy moons that smashed and disintegrated hundreds of millions of years ago.

The high-resolution computer simulations

In astronomical terms, Saturn's rings are relatively young, as evident through the data collected by the Cassini spacecraft.

Saturn's rings contain roughly 90 to 95 percent water ice. They most likely started as pure ice but have been tainted by dust and debris from rocky meteoroids. This composition is uncommon compared to the regular half-ice, half-rock blend seen in objects in the outer solar system.