New simulations reveal the origin of Saturn's majestic rings

New simulations reveal the origin of Saturn's majestic ringsAstronomers used a supercomputing facility to glean insights into the Saturn ring system's history.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 28, 2023 08:30 AM ESTCreated: Sep 28, 2023 08:30 AM ESTscienceSaturn's iconic ringsІван Жук /iStock There's no doubt that Saturn's unique ring system is one of our solar system's most captivating celestial features.However, these magnificent rings emerged from the turbulent phase that dates back to an era when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. According to new supercomputer models, the ring system emerged from the debris of two icy moons that smashed and disintegrated hundreds of millions of years ago.The high-resolution computer simulationsIn astronomical terms, Saturn's rings are relatively young, as evident through the data collected by the Cassini spacecraft. Saturn's rings contain roughly 90 to 95 percent water ice. They most likely started as pure ice but have been tainted by dust and debris from rocky meteoroids. This composition is uncommon compared to the regular half-ice, half-rock blend seen in objects in the outer solar system. See Also Related Astronomers find 62 new moons of Saturn, bringing the total to 145 Images of Saturn's Rings Reveal Clues to Their Origins Why Does Saturn Have Rings? For this reason, space scientists have been attempting to decipher the exact origins of these iconic rings. Astronomers used a supercomputing facility — the Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) based at Durham University, UK — to glean insights into the Saturn ring system’s history.“There’s so much we still don’t know about the Saturn system, including its moons that host environments that might be suitable for life. So, it’s exciting to use big simulations like these to explore in detail how they could have evolved,” said Jacob Kegerreis, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, in an official release. They ran simulations to see how collisions between precursor moons would have played out. Interestingly, these simulations were carried out at a resolution that was more than 100 times higher than earlier models. “By simulating almost 200 different versions of the impact, the team discovered that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, where it could settle into rings,” noted the release. The Roche limit of Saturn is the closest distance from the planet that objects may orbit without being ripped apart by tidal forces induced by the planet’s powerful gravity. Furthermore, the remains that did not become part of the rings may have clumped together, leading to the creation of some moons currently orbiting Saturn.The detailed simulations and their findings give a credible explanation for Saturn's rings' icy content. “This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings. When the icy progenitor moons smash into one another, the rock in the cores of the colliding bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice,” said Vincent Eke, an associate professor at Durham University and a co-author on the paper. Still image from a computer simulation of an impact between two icy moons in orbit around Saturn.NASA/Durham University/Glasgow University Earlier alternative theories faced challenges in explaining why Saturn's rings had a relatively small content of rocky material when other parts of the planet's system contained a mix of ice and rock.These new simulations also open a wide range of questions regarding the icy moons of Saturn.One being, as per the release: If some of Saturn's icy moons are indeed young, what implications might this have for the possibility of life in the subsurface oceans of moons like Enceladus? Especially considering that the development of any form of life requires a significant amount of time.The new results have been published in The Astrophysical Journal. Study abstract:We simulate the collision of precursor icy moons analogous to Dione and Rhea as a possible origin for Saturn's remarkably young rings. Such an event could have been triggered a few hundred million years ago by resonant instabilities in a previous satellite system. Using high-resolution smoothed particle hydrodynamics simulations, we find that this kind of impact can produce a wide distribution of massive objects and scatter material throughout the system. This includes the direct placement of pure-ice ejecta onto orbits that enter Saturn's Roche limit, which could form or rejuvenate rings. In addition, fragments and debris of rock and ice totaling more than the mass of Enceladus can be placed onto highly eccentric orbits that would intersect with any precursor moons orbiting in the vicinity of Mimas, Enceladus, or Tethys. This could prompt further disruption and facilitate a collisional cascade to distribute more debris for potential ring formation, the re-formation of the present-day moons, and evolution into an eventual cratering population of planetocentric impactors. 