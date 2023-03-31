Three new species of glow-in-dark worms discovered in shallow waters of Japan

Species named after Japanese folklore

Polycirrus onibi, Polycirrus aoandon, and Polycirrus ikeguchii are the scientific names for the newly discovered bioluminescent worms. These tiny worms emit blue-violet light and thrive in Japan's shallow rivers and streams.

Surprisingly, they bear a striking resemblance to some Japanese folklore characters. "We used the names of Japanese yokai, such as onibi and aoandon, for the new species because the hazy violet-blue bioluminescence emitted by the Polycirrus species is strikingly similar to the descriptions of these creatures found in folklore,” said Naoto Jimi, one of the authors of this new study, in a statement.

On the other hand, Polycirrus ikeguchii is named after Shinichiro Ikeguchi, the former director of the Notojima Aquarium.

Studying bioluminescence nature

These newfound species belong to the class of Polychaetes marine worms. These are said to be creatures that have survived five mass extinctions and have been on the planet since the Cambrian period 505 million years ago.

Polycirrus worms are known for their elongated tentacles that grow from their mouths. This feature allows them to find food while moving slowly through river sediment. According to the authors, these creatures are a valuable subject for studying the bioluminescence nature in animals.

There are over 7,000 luminescent organisms known worldwide, however, experts have been able to study only a small number of them in-depth.

"Understanding these luminescence mechanisms contributes to medical and life science research. Bioluminescence is a treasure trove of interesting and unusual chemistry. We intend to use our findings to deepen our understanding of the molecular nature of this phenomenon and apply this knowledge to the development of new life sciences technologies," said Jimi.