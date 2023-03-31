Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Three new species of glow-in-dark worms discovered in shallow waters of Japan

These are said to be creatures that have survived five mass extinctions.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Mar 31, 2023 07:29 AM EST
Created: Mar 31, 2023 07:29 AM EST
science
Polycirrus onibi.
Polycirrus onibi.

Naoto Jimi (Nagoya University) 

Our oceans are a treasure trove of peculiar species. Scientists believe there is more life in the ocean than anywhere else on the planet. And they keep on discovering new species that thrive in deep waters from various parts of the globe. 

Now, it’s time to introduce the world to three new species of rare worms that glow in the dark. Nagoya University researchers discovered these species in Japan's shallow waters.

Species named after Japanese folklore  

Polycirrus onibi, Polycirrus aoandon, and Polycirrus ikeguchii are the scientific names for the newly discovered bioluminescent worms. These tiny worms emit blue-violet light and thrive in Japan's shallow rivers and streams. 

Surprisingly, they bear a striking resemblance to some Japanese folklore characters. "We used the names of Japanese yokai, such as onibi and aoandon, for the new species because the hazy violet-blue bioluminescence emitted by the Polycirrus species is strikingly similar to the descriptions of these creatures found in folklore,” said Naoto Jimi, one of the authors of this new study, in a statement.

On the other hand, Polycirrus ikeguchii is named after Shinichiro Ikeguchi, the former director of the Notojima Aquarium.

Studying bioluminescence nature 

These newfound species belong to the class of Polychaetes marine worms. These are said to be creatures that have survived five mass extinctions and have been on the planet since the Cambrian period 505 million years ago. 

Polycirrus worms are known for their elongated tentacles that grow from their mouths. This feature allows them to find food while moving slowly through river sediment. According to the authors, these creatures are a valuable subject for studying the bioluminescence nature in animals.

There are over 7,000 luminescent organisms known worldwide, however, experts have been able to study only a small number of them in-depth. 

"Understanding these luminescence mechanisms contributes to medical and life science research. Bioluminescence is a treasure trove of interesting and unusual chemistry. We intend to use our findings to deepen our understanding of the molecular nature of this phenomenon and apply this knowledge to the development of new life sciences technologies," said Jimi. 

Most Popular

The results can be accessed in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Study abstract:

Bioluminescence, a phenomenon observed widely in organisms ranging from bacteria to metazoans, has a significant impact on the behaviour and ecology of organisms. Among bioluminescent organisms, Polycirrus, which has unique emission wavelengths, has received attention, and advanced studies such as RNA-Seq have been conducted, but they are limited to a few cases. In addition, accurate species identification is difficult due to lack of taxonomic organization. In this study, we conducted comprehensive taxonomic survey of Japanese Polycirrus based on multiple specimens from different locations and described as three new species: Polycirrus onibi sp. nov., P. ikeguchii sp. nov. and P. aoandon sp. nov. The three species can be distinguished from the known species based on the following characters: (i) arrangement of mid-ventral groove, (ii) arrangement of notochaetigerous segments, (iii) type of neurochaetae uncini, and (iv) arrangement of nephridial papillae. By linking the bioluminescence phenomenon with taxonomic knowledge, we established a foundation for future bioluminescent research development. We also provide a brief phylogenetic tree based on cytochrome c oxidase subunit I (COI) sequences to discuss the evolution of bioluminescence and the direction of future research.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/03/image/jpeg/JpoPcfRFLao6z3wGvdtmDYWEiTlcF6dLR2raDT0D.jpg
JWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/07/29/image/jpeg/lD1iiu5Qt1Nf4UNkLUKROVapnPpqG9QMaArceDSf.jpg
Social media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumption
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/r1Or1DVewn/untitled-3-8.jpg
Soon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/qUTECIJXuje913rWE7nS5TILsW2UU7fWHBJHRRBW.jpg
Elon Musk, AI experts sign open letter for immediate pause of AI more powerful than GPT-4
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/z2ydgcBgz8xbAphQoMNz3RcLaVvL0y7D0teUkNza.jpg
The 7 best noise-cancelling headphones for airplane travel
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3gG948kkOV/istock-639533814.jpg
Researchers discover people are using the internet for sex
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/16/image/jpeg/KKhXYAHRsBH95ctF7IJVI4BcZAbtN3hJtummxupf.jpg
Meteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save lives
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/wjhZ5bHSusFDAVg4ogIpuep51NfMCoYIBOvYp5Rp.jpg
This hypersonic hydrogen jet takes 4 hours to fly from Europe to Australia
More Stories
healthSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problems
Grant Currin| 8/5/2022
scienceHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
Sade Agard| 9/23/2022
innovationThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome
Chris Young| 8/11/2022