New species of huge Ankylopollexia dinosaur – fossils found in Spain

Fossil bones have revealed new Jurassic-era dinosaur species named Oblitosaurus bunnueli.

According to a report, Oblitosaurus means "forgotten lizard," and bunnueli is named after the famed Spanish film director Luis Buuel.

This new study was undertaken by researchers at the Fundación Conjunto Paleontológico de Teruel-Dinópolis in Spain.

The discovery of the fossil remains

A new ornithopod genus and species have been reported based on fossil specimens recovered from the South-Iberian Basin's Villar del Arzobispo Formation.

This formation dates back to the Upper Jurassic era, which spanned from 161.5 million to 145 million years ago.

The remains of this new species include a tooth, a finger, and nearly the entire left hindlimb.