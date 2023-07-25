New species of huge Ankylopollexia dinosaur – fossils found in Spain

New species of huge Ankylopollexia dinosaur – fossils found in SpainFossil bones have revealed new Jurassic-era dinosaur species named Oblitosaurus bunnueli.Mrigakshi Dixit| Jul 25, 2023 09:10 AM ESTCreated: Jul 25, 2023 09:10 AM ESTscienceRepresentational imageaydinmutlu/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Fossil bones have revealed new Jurassic-era dinosaur species named Oblitosaurus bunnueli.According to a report, Oblitosaurus means "forgotten lizard," and bunnueli is named after the famed Spanish film director Luis Buuel. This new study was undertaken by researchers at the Fundación Conjunto Paleontológico de Teruel-Dinópolis in Spain. The discovery of the fossil remainsA new ornithopod genus and species have been reported based on fossil specimens recovered from the South-Iberian Basin's Villar del Arzobispo Formation. This formation dates back to the Upper Jurassic era, which spanned from 161.5 million to 145 million years ago. The remains of this new species include a tooth, a finger, and nearly the entire left hindlimb. See Also Related More species of dinosaurs are to be discovered than have already been found Rare 125 million-year-old fossil shows mammal eating a dinosaur alive 72 million-year-old fossils of new duck-billed dinosaur species discovered in Chile The newly discovered species was most likely the early ancestor of the giant Ankylopollexia dinosaurs. These were herbivorous ornithopod dinosaurs with two legs. The diverse Ankylopollexia roamed across parts of North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia between the Late Jurassic to the Late Cretaceous (161.5 million to 66 million years ago). The fossil remains show that an adult of this species was approximately 6-7 m long, making it one of Europe's largest ornithopods in the Upper Jurassic period. Mysterious large tracks According to the study, the latest findings might help answer the question of which dinosaur species produced enormous footprint traces in the same South Iberian basin. Researchers previously discovered giant dinosaur tracks measuring up to 30 cm long. However, it was difficult to determine which species left such huge tracks. Moreover, many other Upper Jurassic places in Spain and Portugal have also revealed the presence of footprints measuring 25 to 33 cm. The authors estimate that Oblitosaurus bunnueli footprints are noted to be between 29 and 31 cm in length, implying that the traces were made by this new species. The results have been published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. Study abstract:Ankylopollexia was an abundant and diverse clade of ornithopods present in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia from the Late Jurassic to the Late Cretaceous. However, the relationships between the basal ankylopollexians are poorly understood. A new ankylopollexian ornithopod genus and species is described here, based on a dentary tooth, an ungual pollex of the manus, and an almost complete left hindlimb. The fossils come from deposits of the Villar del Arzobispo Formation (upper Kimmeridgian–Tithonian). Phylogenetic analysis revealed that Oblitosaurus bunnueli gen. et sp. nov. is the basalmost member of Ankylopollexia, together with Draconyx loureiroi. Furthermore, these results have relevant taxonomic implications for the genus Camptosaurus, being the first phylogenetic analysis to support the monophyly of Camptosaurus species. The estimated size of Oblitosaurus bunnueli suggests that it is the largest ornithopod described in the Upper Jurassic of Europe and one of the largest around the world, and could be the trackmaker of large ornithopod tracks found in the Upper Jurassic of the Iberian Peninsula. This discovery increases the known ankylopollexian diversity in Iberia, revealing the presence of an Iberian basal ankylopollexian clade that does not appear to be present in the contemporaneous outcrops of North America. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Ad Astra: The future of propulsion technologyAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Paradox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncoveredHumanoid robot GR-1 to aid aging population in ChinaMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceINNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyGroundbreaking study reveals older adults can improve brain power, defying cognitive aging declineHow about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time? Job Board