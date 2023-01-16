Scientists' new stardust recipe could strengthen materials on Earth

Analyzing presolar stardust in microgravity

Billions of years ago, presolar dust swirled around the cosmos in vast quantities until it eventually formed into stars, planets, and moons. Some of that dust still exists in its original presolar form, though, in ancient meteorites.

In a new study, the researchers detail their analysis of a type of presolar stardust grain with a core of titanium carbide with a shell of graphite. Titanium carbide, a combination of titanium and carbon, is an incredibly durable ceramic-like material that is nearly as hard as diamond.

The scientists set out to figure out how these carbon-coated cores sometimes clump together into larger grains made up of hundreds of the single cores.

Testing the material on Earth is challenging because the grains wouldn't have had to deal with gravity during their formation. In June 2019, in order to overcome this obstacle, scientists launched a sounding rocket from Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, a Swedish town north of the Arctic circle.

A sounding rocket taking off from Kiruna, Sweden. ESA / ESRANGE / Lars Thulin

Sounding rockets don't fly to orbit. Instead, they launch to high altitudes to analyze the atmosphere and test instruments as well as scientific payloads.

In this case, the rocket flew to an altitude of 240 km (150 miles), allowing it to experience microgravity. It took with it a payload of dust grains and instruments that could record their composition during the flight. Using this method, the scientists were able to record the effects of microgravity on dust grains over a period of six and a half minutes. The grains were recovered roughly 46 miles from the rocket's launch site and were sent to Japan where they were analyzed by scientists at the University of Hokkaido.