Gravity is the force that attracts objects toward the Earth and maintains the orbital motion of planets around the Sun.

Our scientific understanding of gravity was established by Isaac Newton in 1687. Newton's theory of gravity stood the test of time for two centuries until Albert Einstein proposed his 'General Theory of Relativity,' filling in the gaps left by Newton's theory of gravity.

Despite the many successes of Einstein's theory of gravity, many phenomena, such as gravity inside a black hole and gravitational waves, can't be explained.

Recently, a new study has found direct evidence for a modified theory of gravity at low acceleration. Prof. Kyu-Hyun Chae carried out the study from Sejong University in Seoul, Korea. Chae observed the orbital behaviors of cosmic structures called wide binary stars from data collected by the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope.