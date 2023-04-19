Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

New study decodes biological cell mechanisms behind gray hair

As people age, melanocyte cells lose motility and become stuck in the developing hair follicle compartment.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Apr 19, 2023 10:00 AM EST
Created: Apr 19, 2023 10:00 AM EST
science
Hair-coloring stem cells (at left, in pink) need to be in the hair germ compartment in order to be activated (at right) to develop into pigment.
Hair-coloring stem cells (at left, in pink) need to be in the hair germ compartment in order to be activated (at right) to develop into pigment.

Springer-Nature Publishing or the journal Nature 

A new study has provided biological insight into how our hair begins to gray as we age. Our hair gets its color from trillions of mature cells in constant motion to produce pigment. 

However, when these cells become "stuck" in a hair compartment, the movement becomes obstructed, resulting in gray hair

The new findings were made by researchers at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. 

Decoding the hair cells' movement

The cells in the spotlight are called melanocyte stem cells, or McSCs. 

According to the study, these cells hone their ability to move between two compartments: germ and hair follicle bulge. In the germ compartment, melanocyte cells interact with WNT hair pigment proteins to create color. 

When these McSCs move into the hair follicle compartment, they are exposed to "different levels of maturity-influencing protein signals," which aid cell proliferation.

In this continuous back-and-forth movement between the compartment, the cell's state changes from primitive to mature — known as the transit-amplifying state. 

However, as people age, these cells lose motility and become stuck in the developing hair follicle compartment. As a result, they miss the signal to mature, move, or multiply. Because they cannot return to the germ compartment, the cells cannot regenerate the pigment.

Eventually, this causes graying in areas of hair where cell movement stops. The hair, on the other hand, continues to grow as the hair follicle develops. There are some hair locations where the cell movement continues to work normally. Thus the hair retains the pigment. That is why graying occurs in different places.

Simply put, for normal hair color, these cells must be active; that is, they must constantly be moving back and forth on the maturity axis. 

“Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells work to color hair. The newfound mechanisms raise the possibility that the same fixed-positioning of melanocyte stem cells may exist in humans. If so, it presents a potential pathway for reversing or preventing the graying of human hair by helping jammed cells to move again between developing hair follicle compartments,” said Qi Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health, in a statement. 

The team is working to find a way to restore these cells' motility. This biological function was closely monitored on mouse skin cells. They also used 3D intravenous imaging and scRNA sequencing to track cell movement in real time.  

Most Popular

The findings were published in the journal Nature.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/J2tBqHqcS80nTKts9PHE4NuizjV7xx8jfG46OSxx.jpg
Hidden barn revealing 230 'very rare' classic cars in pristine condition to go up for auction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/QJ4NsvQPmnpuFkFZNFoLS8OkRPSiTOJDk7CetaSp.jpg
Redesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/11/image/jpeg/JFjsdMtLj36EDuon5TtisxrY6ymXT3QvhSRurlG9.jpg
Sentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way off
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/09/image/jpeg/zTtVmggRps72rdN9kK2pQ6GuBBoZXfWFHAJwb16d.jpg
A startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/6ynZdbu9oZTsaSvKPL6pimd0bwvakX7C0X5ls3oK.jpg
Rise of Skynet? AI takes control of a Chinese satellite for 24 hours
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/on1tG1sBekZfoqpBfePdv3ZEhaKqoXYvx2NNgwvz.jpg
China unveils riot control electromagnetic gun that fires coins for bullets
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/02/image/jpeg/EzwQBPPiaorKhr5EpWyjOuqjzZNMjI0TGgqbZFi9.jpg
Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20
More Stories
cultureA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
André Aram| 12/7/2022
healthIn a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases
Deena Theresa| 8/28/2022
scienceThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into space
Sade Agard| 9/10/2022