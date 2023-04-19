New study decodes biological cell mechanisms behind gray hair

A new study has provided biological insight into how our hair begins to gray as we age. Our hair gets its color from trillions of mature cells in constant motion to produce pigment.

However, when these cells become "stuck" in a hair compartment, the movement becomes obstructed, resulting in gray hair.

The new findings were made by researchers at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine.

Decoding the hair cells' movement

The cells in the spotlight are called melanocyte stem cells, or McSCs.

According to the study, these cells hone their ability to move between two compartments: germ and hair follicle bulge. In the germ compartment, melanocyte cells interact with WNT hair pigment proteins to create color.

When these McSCs move into the hair follicle compartment, they are exposed to "different levels of maturity-influencing protein signals," which aid cell proliferation.

In this continuous back-and-forth movement between the compartment, the cell's state changes from primitive to mature — known as the transit-amplifying state.

However, as people age, these cells lose motility and become stuck in the developing hair follicle compartment. As a result, they miss the signal to mature, move, or multiply. Because they cannot return to the germ compartment, the cells cannot regenerate the pigment.