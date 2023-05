Do you remember what you had for breakfast yesterday? Or the time you rode a roller coaster for the first time? Our ability to create specific memories is a fascinating aspect of human cognition. But have you ever wondered how our brains develop this remarkable capability?

Researchers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have taken a significant step towards unraveling this mystery. In one of the first preclinical studies to examine memory development in young individuals, they may have discovered a molecular cause for memory changes during early childhood.

When we think of memory, we often envision event-based memories, also known as episodic memories. These memories are tied to specific contexts and allow us to recollect experiences vividly.