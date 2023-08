A human body is not built to live in space for longer, and being there can harm one's health.

As the concept of space travel gains momentum, it is also critical to analyze its health risks.

For this reason, scientists have been examining the health of astronauts who spend time on the International Space Station (ISS) to identify and perhaps reduce these risks in the future.

Now, a new study has closely monitored the bone marrow changes associated with space travel. This soft, fatty tissue inside our bones includes specialized cells that generate billions of new blood cells daily.