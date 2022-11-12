New CO2-capturing technology could help combat the climate crisis

“Capturing CO2 from the surrounding air and directly converting it into useful products is exactly what we need to approach carbon neutrality in the chemicals sector. This could very well be a milestone in the steps needed for the UK to reach its 2050 net-zero goals,” said Dr Melis Duyar, Senior Lecturer of Chemical Engineering at the University of Surrey.

“We need to get away from our current thinking on how we produce chemicals, as current practices rely on fossil fuels which are not sustainable. With this technology, we can supply chemicals with a much lower carbon footprint and look at replacing fossil fuels with carbon dioxide and renewable hydrogen as the building blocks of other important chemicals.”

New technology can repurpose CO2. Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock

The new invention uses a patent-pending technology called switchable Dual Function Materials (DFMs). DFMs capture carbon dioxide and catalyze its conversion directly into chemicals.

Switchable Dual Function Materials

The DFMs are called “switchable” because of their ability to produce multiple chemicals depending on the operating conditions or the composition of the added reactant. This means the technology is highly-adaptable to variations in demand for chemicals as well as the availability of renewable hydrogen as a reactant.

“These outcomes are a testament to the research excellence at Surrey, with continuously improving facilities, internal funding schemes and a collaborative culture,” Duyar continued.