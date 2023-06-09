Scientists develop a new tool that cleans satellite trails from Hubble images

The Hubble Space Telescope is in a low-Earth orbit which means its snapshots are constantly photobombed by artificial satellites.

This is according to a press release published Thursday by researchers at Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI).

Now, the scientists plan to do something about it.

"We developed a new tool to identify satellite trails that is an improvement over the previous satellite software because it is much more sensitive. So we think it will be better for identifying and removing satellite trails in Hubble images," said Dave Stark of STScI.

The new tool is based on the image analysis technique known as the Radon Transform. It identifies satellite trails across Hubble's camera with the widest field of view: the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).