New type of metallic plastic can be sprayed on and made from chains of polymers

“It’s a dark black powder. However, when we put it on a surface as a film, or press it like Play-Doh, it becomes iridescent and shiny,” said Dr. John Anderson, senior author of the research from the University of Chicago.

“From what we can tell, it’s stable up to [about] 250 degrees Celsius,” he added, and did make a note of mentioning the material has conductive properties similar to graphite.

Conductivity

Electrical conductivity is present in materials where electrons move freely. This has been seen traditionally as a key feature of solid conductive materials in an ordered structure.

In this new substance, a metallopolymer formed of chains of molecules made of sulfur, carboxin and hydrogen that carry nickel at regular intervals, has been shown to be highly conductive, although it is amorphous.

Questions remain

The research team was unable to find one solid theory on why this occurs in this material, but they hypothesize that chains of polymers form a disordered stack. This could be likened to a messy pile of playing cards.

The stacks pack together in a disordered fashion creating a material that is amorphous, but allows free flow of electrons both vertically and horizontally.