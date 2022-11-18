New type of rechargeable lithium battery now made possible thanks to scientists solving this mystery

One is the replacement of the liquid electrolyte between the positive and negative electrodes with a considerably thinner, lighter layer of solid ceramic material. The second is the replacement of one electrode with a solid lithium metal.

By doing this, the battery's total size and weight is greatly lowered, and the flammable liquid electrolytes that pose a safety danger would be removed. However, dendrites have proven to be a considerable roadblock in that endeavour.

Until now, what creates dendrites or how to prevent them was a mystery

Dendrites are metal growths that can accumulate on the lithium surface, pierce through the solid electrolyte, and finally cross from one electrode to the other, shorting out the battery cell. Their name is derived from the Latin word for branches.

Until now, there hasn't been much advancement in the understanding of what causes these metal filaments or how to stop them from occurring, making lightweight solid-state batteries a practical alternative.

The new study trumps a previous belief that dendrites form by mechanical processes

The new study, which was published today (Nov. 18), not only appears to answer the question of what triggers dendritic growth, but it also demonstrates how dendrites can be stopped from piercing the electrolyte.

The team's findings show that mechanical stresses are what create the issue. Previously, some researchers believed that dendrites formed by a solely electrochemical process rather than a mechanical one.

In an earlier study, the team found a "surprising and unexpected" discovery. During the process of charging and discharging the battery, the shuttling back and forth of ions caused the volume of the electrodes to change.